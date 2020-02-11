Left Menu
Bhabha Atomic Research Centre's 'Bhabha Kavach' to protect CISF

A newly-developed bulletproof jacket called 'Bhabha Kavach', designed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, will be used by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

'Bhabha Kavach' bulletproof jackets developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre will be used by the Central Industrial Security Force. (Photo courtesy: PIB). Image Credit: ANI

A newly-developed bulletproof jacket called 'Bhabha Kavach', designed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, will be used by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Fifty-five pieces of the bulletproof jackets were handed over to CISF on February 6. It is the lightest Level 3-Plus bulletproof jacket with 6.8 kg nominal weight.

The jacket is based on indigenous hot-pressed boron carbide and carbon nanotube technologies. 'Bhabha Kavach' is an import substitute and a 'Make in India' product. It has qualified all the ballistic tests required as per the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) and the new Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The jacket can stop 7.62 x 39 mm hard steel core bullets fired from AK 47 rifles, 5.56 x 45mm Ball MK M bullets of Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles and Self Loading Rifles (SLR)/Bolt action rifles with a back face signature of less than 15 mm. The Bhabha Kavach has also received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for induction into all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

