United Nations says Haftar's forces have not granted landing permits for its flights
The United Nations said eastern Libyan forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have refused to grant landing permits for flights bringing U.N. staff to and from Libya, a statement said on Wednesday.
"The United Nations in Libya regrets that its regular flights, which transport its staff to and from Libya, are not granted permission by the LNA to land in Libya," the U.N. mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement, referring to Haftar's Libya National Army.
"This practice has been repeated on several occasions in the past weeks," it added.
