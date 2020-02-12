Masked man loots 1.5 lakhs from Oriental Bank in Delhi's Tilak Nagar
A masked man on Wednesday looted Rs 1.5 Lakhs from Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) in Tilak Nagar, after overpowering the security guard before fleeing from the spot, Delhi Police said today.
Police have registered a case in this regard and are attempting to catch the robbers.
"A case has been registered regarding this incident and efforts are underway to arrest him. Multiple teams formed to investigate the case", the police said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
