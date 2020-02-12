Haryana: Youth gets life term for raping minor girl in 2017

A court here on Wednesday sentenced a 24-year-old to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a minor Dalit girl of a village in Hansi sub-division of Hisar district in 2017. Additional District and Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Sirohi pronounced the verdict on Sonu.

The court had held the youth guilty of crime on February 10 and the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Wednesday. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 47,000 on the convict. According to the complainant's counsel Rajat Kalsan, the father of the minor girl had filed a complaint on July 20, 2017 at the Sadar police station in Hansi in which he alleged that his daughter had gone to a panchayat land of the village to throw cow dung in March of that year.

The girl's father had then alleged that the accused raped her there and continued to sexually exploit her over weeks, threatening to kill her. After a few weeks, the victim had some pain in the stomach and narrated the incident to her parents. The girl was later found to be pregnant.

On the basis of the complaint, police had registered a case under IPC section 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation ), provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. On the court's order, the victim's abortion was done in Hisar civil hospital on July 30, 2017.

