UPDATE 1-IMF mission to Argentina starts under cloud of bond market uncertainty

  • Reuters
  • Buenos Aires
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:08 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:54 IST
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund was set to start talks with Argentina on Wednesday about economic policy, with the local bond market muddled after a failed debt auction and unilateral reprofiling of principal payments earlier in the week. The government says it needs to rejig $100 billion in debt, including $44 billion in loans to the fund, Argentina's biggest single creditor, which has sent a team of economists to Buenos Aires to start work on a deal to provide enough debt relief to allow the economy to start growing.

It won't be easy. Bondholders are apprehensive about the upcoming restructuring. The government has vowed to stop making unsustainable payments while rebuffing the kind of budget cuts that the IMF usually prescribes for crisis-hit countries. "Demand for local assets remains low amid ongoing debt restructuring discussions," said a note from JP Morgan. "We keep a neutral stance on the Argentine peso and local assets."

Latin America's No. 3 economy is expected by private analysts polled by the central bank to shrink 1.5% in 2020 with inflation seen easing to 41.7% from over 50% currently. The IMF meetings in Buenos Aires will start today and last through Feb. 19.

"The work climate will be good," a spokesman for the economy ministry said, citing preliminary talks that both sides described as constructive. Economy Minister Martin Guzman was scheduled to speak to Congress Wednesday evening, and field questions about the restructuring from lawmakers loyal to previous President Mauricio Macri, a free-market advocate who the current government says caused the debt crisis by borrowing too much.

Macri lost his 2019 re-election bid after public utility subsidy cuts and other fiscal tightening measures weighed on the economy and hurt his popularity. The new president, Peronist Alberto Fernandez, campaigned on an anti-austerity platform. BOND MARKET BLUES

On Tuesday, the government postponed a $1.47 billion principal payment on the country's AF20 bond until Sept. 30. The payment had been scheduled for Thursday. The abrupt change in terms followed two attempts to roll over the bond, which attracted low participation among investors.

Small individual holders of the AF20, who bought the paper before Dec. 20, are not subject to the delay in the payment of principal, the economy ministry said. On Monday, the government voided a local debt auction due to scant investor appetite. Sovereign debt prices are down so far this week and risk spreads have widened.

"The events over the first two days of the week seem to confirm the view that the government has not prepared for the complexity of debt restructuring negotiations ahead," said Manuel Canas, head of London-based emerging markets investment firm Archipel Capital UK.

