China's defence ministry asks U.S. to rescind Equifax hacking indictments

China's defense ministry asked the United States on Thursday to correct its mistakes and rescind the indictments against four Chinese military personnel in the 2017 Equifax hacking case.

A defense ministry spokesman, in a statement, said the move was needed to avoid further damage to the relations of the two countries and the two armed forces.

