Man convicted of harassing wife for dowry

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sentenced a police sub-inspector and his parents to two years imprisonment for harassing his wife for dowry.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Raj Magal Singh Yadav has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convicts.

Rekha was being harassed for dowry demands for many years, her lawyer said. The couple got married in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

