Gargi incident: Delhi court sends arrested accused to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi Court on Thursday sent all accused arrested, in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College in Delhi, to judicial custody for 14 days.

  Updated: 13-02-2020 14:05 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 14:05 IST
Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Thursday sent all accused arrested, in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College in Delhi, to judicial custody for 14 days. Ten people have been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the recent incident at Delhi University's all-women Gargi College, where students were allegedly molested and sexually assaulted during a cultural festival last week after outsiders barged into the college.

All the accused were produced at Saket district court where the concerned magistrate decided to send all the accused to Tihar Jail under judicial custody for fourteen days period. The case was registered at Hauz Khas Police Station and several teams were constituted to investigate the case. They have been looking into technical details available and visited various sites in NCR for identification of suspects.

"The probe team had also spoken to Gargi College," said A Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi to media. Police said that as many as 23 CCTV footages have been examined and three of these were focused on the ground where the festival was on.

"Initial probe suggests the college was at fault. The college authorities had not informed the police about the festival," said the police. Delhi Police on Monday received a complaint from Gargi College against the alleged harassment and sexual abuse of female students by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

A case was lodged under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Hauz Khas police station. "A complaint has been received from Gargi College authorities and a case under sections 452, 354, 509 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered at Hauz Khas police station," police said. (ANI)

