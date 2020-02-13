Dutch police: letter bomb at Unisys office disarmed, nobody hurt

Dutch police said on Thursday they had found and disarmed a letter bomb at an office of information technology firm Unisys. There were no injuries.

The letter, found in Leusden, near Utrecht, is the latest in a series of letter bombs sent to companies around the country. Police believe they are connected and have said the sender is demanding a ransom. No injuries have been reported.

