Dutch police: letter bomb at Unisys office disarmed, nobody hurt
Dutch police said on Thursday they had found and disarmed a letter bomb at an office of information technology firm Unisys. There were no injuries.
The letter, found in Leusden, near Utrecht, is the latest in a series of letter bombs sent to companies around the country. Police believe they are connected and have said the sender is demanding a ransom. No injuries have been reported.
