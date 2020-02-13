Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGT directs UPPCB to recover over Rs 3 cr penalty from Noida builder for illegal water extraction

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:00 IST
NGT directs UPPCB to recover over Rs 3 cr penalty from Noida builder for illegal water extraction

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to recover compensation of Rs 3.28 crore from a builder in Noida for illegally extracting groundwater and discharging untreated sewage in the green belt area. A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that ample powers are available for the purpose under Section 33 A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, which needs to be invoked.

"The state pollution control board needs to take further action for stopping illegality and recovering the assessed environment compensation by using coercive measures, including blacklisting and seizing assets of the project proponent," the bench said. The bench said, "It is also open to the state pollution control board to take assistance of any other public authority, including the concerned district magistrate or Noida Authority for enforcing the law and environmental rights of the affected parties."

It sought a further action taken report by email before March 27, the next date of hearing. The committee, comprising officials from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Central Ground Water Authority, had told the NGT that groundwater is being extracted without obtaining a 'No Objection Certificate' from CGWA.

"As per intimation given by applicants, the builder commenced the project on January 29, 2011 and started giving possession of flats from December 2014. The builder has installed two bore wells. The provision of rainwater harvesting has been made but it is not operational," the committee had told the bench. Besides, there is no sewage treatment plant arrangement for 560 flats with 475 families residing in the apartment, it had said.

It had also informed the bench that a 500kva diesel genset has been installed for electricity supply but a chimney for it has not been set up as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board. The committee had recommended an environmental compensation of Rs 3,28,50,000 on the builder.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by residents of Antrikish Kanball in Sector77, Noida, alleging illegal extraction of groundwater, discharge of untreated sewage water in green belt and storm water drain, operation of diesel generator sets without chimney, non-operation of rainwater harvesting system and operation of residential complex without obtaining 'consent to operate' from the UPPCB by the builder. The builder, Perfect Probuild Private Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Antrikish Group had on August 25, 2010, obtained sanction from the Noida Authority for construction of a residential complex comprising of 560 flats by the name of Antrikish Kanball 3G.

Subsequently, on October 7, 2011, the Uttar Pradesh State Environment Impact Assessment Authority granted environment clearance for construction, with restriction on discharge of wastewater in drains, compliance of environment norms and reuse of treated sewage water. The plea, filed by advocate Salik Shafique, said the builder in March 2015 started giving possession of the flats to the buyers, which includes the applicants, and by 2019 almost 450 families have started living in the society.

The builder failed to secure water connection from the Noida Authority and continued to supply water in the apartments from two illegal borewells located in the partially-constructed basement of the residential society, without obtaining permission from the Central Ground Water Authority, it alleged. "The smoke generated from the diesel generator sets in the absence of chimneys directly enter the houses of the residents which includes children and senior citizens, and they are exposed to the obnoxious air almost on a daily basis," the plea said.

The residents from time-to-time resorted to dharnas and protests and even approached regulatory authorities but no action has been taken against the builders by the authorities, the plea alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan confirms its first coronavirus death - Health Minister

Japan on Thursday confirmed its first coronavirus death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.The victim is an 80-year-old woman living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference. He did not give further deta...

Delhi court adjourns hearing plea on issuance of death warrant in Nirbhaya case to Feb 17

A Delhi court has adjourned for February 17 the hearing on the plea of the state and Nirbhayas parents seeking issuance of the death warrant, as a petition challenging the rejection of mercy plea of convict Vinay is pending before the Supre...

FACTBOX-Five facts about Britain's Rishi Sunak

Following are five facts about Rishi Sunak, who British media said had been offered the job of finance minister by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - First elected to parliament in 2015, Sunak previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasu...

J-K: 3 associates of Hizbul terrorists held in Anantnag

Three terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were on Thursday arrested in Anantnag by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police have identified them as Adil Ahmad Dar, Aqib Fayaz Makroo and Ajaz Ahmad Sofi. As ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020