Russian court fines Twitter $63,000 over data law -RIA

A Russian court on Thursday fined social media company Twitter 4 million roubles ($62,845) for its failure to comply with a Russian data law, the RIA news agency reported.

The Tagansky District Court in Moscow fined Twitter for its refusal to put its server holding data about Russian citizens on Russian territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.