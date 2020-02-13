UPDATE 1-China's Xi pledges to minimise impact of virus
China will definitely be able to minimize the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and will maintain the development momentum of its economy, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, state media reported.
China will strive to achieve this year's development targets, Xi added, in a telephone call with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, the report said. The Chinese government has taken strict measures to curb the virus and treatment methods continue to see breakthroughs, Xi added.
"We will also be able to minimize the impact of the epidemic, maintain the momentum of China's economic development, and strive to achieve this year's development goals and tasks," the report paraphrased him as saying. Chinese policymakers have implemented a series of measures to support an economy jolted by the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Xi Jinping
- Mahathir Mohamad
- Malaysian
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-White House declines to suspend China-U.S. flights amid coronavirus outbreak
China says death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 132
Australia to help some citizens leave China, quarantine them on Christmas Island
UPDATE 4-Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
WRAPUP 2-China virus toll passes 130 as U.S. weighs flight ban