Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-CDC confirms 15th case of coronavirus in the United States

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:34 IST
UPDATE 1-CDC confirms 15th case of coronavirus in the United States
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. officials reported the 15th case of coronavirus in the United States on Thursday, saying the patient was among those who had been evacuated from Wuhan, China, and placed under federal quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

It was the third evacuee and first at Lackland to test positive, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a statement while noting that there will likely be additional cases among people recently returned from China. The U.S. government has flown about 800 people from Hubei province, with 195 people from the first flight having been released on Tuesday. Many are government employees and their families who are under 14-day quarantine at U.S. military bases.

"The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a designated hospital nearby," the CDC said. The Lackland evacuees arrived in the United States on Feb. 7.

The fast-spreading virus has killed 1,370 people and infected about 60,000, nearly all in China, constraining the world's second-largest economy and handing the ruling Communist Party one of its most difficult tests in years. Japan confirmed its first coronavirus death, adding to two previous fatalities in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The 15 U.S. cases, spread among seven states, mostly involve travelers who recently returned from China. The two other evacuees to test positive were under quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Model Arizona Muse urges fashion industry to change in climate fight

Model Arizona Muse urged the fashion industry to become more environmentally sustainable and use its power to help combat climate change, as she joined forces with campaign group Extinction Rebellion ahead of London Fashion Week. The London...

East West Metro inaugurated; TMC boycotts event as CM not

Kolkata got its second metro line on Thursday, 36 years after the countrys firstunderground connectivity system came into being in the city, but the event came under the shadow of political acrimonywith the ruling Trinamool Congress boycott...

Former Brexit minister Barclay becomes second in command at UK finance ministry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed former Brexit minister Steve Barclay as Chief Secretary to the Treasury on Thursday, the government said in a statement.The de-facto deputy finance minister role was previously held by Rishi Su...

HRD Minister meets Canada Parliamentary delegation in Delhi

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday met Parliamentary delegation from Canada in New Delhi. In the meeting, he said that India is an ideal education destination where students from foreign count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020