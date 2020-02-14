35 injured after canter truck overturns on Yamuna Expressway

As many as 35 people were injured after a speeding canter truck overturned on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. The incident took place at around 5.30 am in the Jamunapar police station area. The truck was carrying the body of a deceased person from Delhi to Agra.

Speaking to ANI, one of the injured said: "We were carrying a body from Delhi to Agra in the truck canter. The accident occurred at a divider due to over-speeding." On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and the injured were admitted to different hospitals in Vrindavan.

Dr Pawan Sharma of Sau Shaiyya hospital in Vrindavan said: "Eighteen of the injured have been admitted to our hospital and primary healthcare has been given to all. Nobody is seriously injured; all are undergoing treatment." Nine others have been admitted to the District Combined hospital. "The nine injured admitted in our hospital are undergoing treatment. Nobody is seriously injured," informed Dr Dharamveer. (ANI)

