Maha: Man gets five years RI for neighbour's death

  • Thane
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 15:55 IST
  • Created: 14-02-2020 15:55 IST
A district court here sentenced a 35-year-old Bhiwandi resident to five years of rigorous

imprisonment for killing his neighbour. In an order issued on Thursday, district judge Rajesh

S Gupta convicted Santosh Suryavanshi for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and sentenced him to five years of

rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the

accused. Prosecutor Varsha Chandane informed the court that

both the accused and the victim Dhiraj Gaud (24) were residents of Charnipada at Bhiwandi town in Maharashtra's

Thane district. In October 2010, the accused spotted the victim

talking to his sister and was angered by it. Later, the accused, along with two others, beat up

Gaud with a stick, following which he was taken to a civic hospital, where he died during treatment, the court was told.

While one of the accused's accomplices died during the trail, another accused Bhingu Ahmed was acquitted.

