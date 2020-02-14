Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC sends Sanjeev Chawla to judicial custody till further orders

The Delhi High Court on Friday immediately sent match-fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla into judicial custody in Tihar jail till further orders.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:22 IST
Delhi HC sends Sanjeev Chawla to judicial custody till further orders
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday immediately sent match-fixing accused Sanjeev Chawla into judicial custody in Tihar jail till further orders. Justice Anu Malhotra announced the order after observing the terms of the letter of Home Affairs and Chawla's counsel submitted that the government has assured UK court that he will be kept in Tihar Jail during his trial in India during Chawla's extradition proceedings.

Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by Delhi Police in 2000 and extradited to India yesterday, has challenged the custodial remand given by Delhi court. The High Court also issued notice to the Centre on Chawla's plea and listed the matter for further hearing on February 19.

Chawla moved the Delhi High Court challenging the Delhi's Patiala House Court which sent him to 12-day police custody and seeking a direction that he should be remanded to the custody of Tihar Jail. Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Sanjeev Chawla, told the Delhi High Court that the government has assured UK court during his extradition proceedings that he will be kept in Tihar Jail while facing trial in India.

But the moment Chawla was brought to India, an application was filed, contrary to their assurance to the British government and police sought Chawla's police custody. Pahwa also told the court that charge-sheet has been filed naming Chawla in this case in 2013 and the trial court has taken cognisance of the charge-sheet. He further said that Chawla was called to India for facing trial in the case.

The petitioner told the High Court that the police custody of the petitioner is "wholly illegal and unlawful". The petition said that in pursuance of the non-bailable Warrants dated 27.02.2015 and in pursuance of Red Corner Notice, Chawla was arrested by the local police authorities in the UK.

"That on the basis of the arrest warrant dated 27.02.2015 issued by the magistrate court, which was executed in London, the petitioner was produced before the concerned court in London wherein 2016 petitioner was granted bail. The petitioner continued to be on bail," it said. "On the basis of execution of the warrants of arrest, extradition proceedings were initiated against the Petitioner. In the extradition proceedings, the Courts in London were informed that the investigation against the petitioner is complete and charge-sheet has already been filed," it added.

Chawla in his petition said that he is a British national and added that diplomatic assurances dated were given by the Government of India to the UK Government. "The said assurances are the sovereign assurances given by the Government of India and are binding upon the Government of India Courts and State Enforcing Agencies inasmuch as the guarantees and assurances are the basis of extradition. The said assurances in unambiguous terms stated that the Petitioner during his detention in pre-trial and post-conviction will be kept at Tihar Jail," the petition read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

TDP alleges YSRCP attempting to malign image of Naidu in connection with IT raids

Telugu Desam Party TDP on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is trying to malign the image of N Chandrababu Naidu and his party. Referring to the recent IT raids and CBDT note, the TDP accused YSRCP of trying to sling m...

Cops, locals come to aid of UK couple stranded at station

Living up to the motto of atithi devo bhava, local policemen and residents came to thehelp of a tourist-couple from the UK, who had got down at wrong train station in Maharashtra, and ferried them to theirhotel on late Thursday night. The c...

Slovak opposition well-placed in poll to unseat long-ruling Smer

Slovakias long-ruling leftist Smer party held a narrow lead in the final poll on Friday before a Feb. 29 election, but its support fell below 17 percent giving opposition parties a chance to put together a majority in the next parliament.Sl...

Tributes paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack in Dehradun

Tributes were paid to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack here including Mohanlal Raturi, who died in the attack on this day last year. Martyr Raturis wife Savita Devi and his son-in-law Sarvesh Nautiyal were present on the occasion.DIG, CRPF,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020