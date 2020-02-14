Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior BJD leader Anup Sai held by police in connection with Sambalpuri double murder case

Senior BJD leader and chairman of the State Warehousing Corporation Anup Kumar Sai has been detained for his alleged involvement in a double murder case of a woman and her minor daughter in a village of the neighbouring state almost four years ago, police said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raigarh (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 22:47 IST
Senior BJD leader Anup Sai held by police in connection with Sambalpuri double murder case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Senior BJD leader and chairman of the State Warehousing Corporation Anup Kumar Sai has been detained for his alleged involvement in a double murder case of a woman and her minor daughter in a village of the neighbouring state almost four years ago, police said. The three-time MLA from Brijarajanagar, District, Jharsuguda will be subjected to a narco test, police said.

Sai was arrested under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of the evidence) of the Indian Penal Code by the Cyber Crime cell of Chakradharnagar police in the case of twin murders of Kalpana Das (32) and her daughter Pravati Das(14) in a Chhatisgarh village bordering Odisha. A complaint was filed Kamlesh Gupta resident of village Sambalpuri in Chakradharanagar on May 7, 2016, about the bodies of the two women found on the way.

The bodies were rolled under a vehicle to make it look like an accident. Police said it was able to identify the bodies after one year after a search in six states - Bihar, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha. SP Raigad Santosh Kumar Singh said that investigation later revealed that the deceased Kalpana Das was a resident of Brajrajnagar and also that she had a connection with former MLA Anup Kumar Sai.

However, the police could not proceed due to a lack of evidence. Investigations including call detail records led police to suspect the hand of the former MLA in the killings. On Wednesday night, on the instructions of SP Santosh Singh, Raigad police reached Brajrajnagar and took former Anup Sai into custody.

Anoop Kumar Sai was earlier associated with the Congress and was elected from the Brajrajnagar seat as a Congress MLA. He then joined the BJD. The Biju Janata Dal has expelled Sai from the party and removed him from the post of chairman of State Warehousing Corporation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S., Taliban reach violence reduction pact that could lead to U.S. withdrawal

The United States has reached agreement with the Taliban on a weeklong reduction of violence that could lead to U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday, while cautioning that Taliban needed to...

Yet another Nigerian arrested for 'supplying' drug in Himachal: Police

A Himachal police team has arrested a Nigerian from Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi on charges smuggling heroin in the state, taking the number of such foreigners in recent weeks to 11. A Kullu police team nabbed Ugochukwu John O...

Maha: 2 pilgrims run over by truck in Akola

Two people were run over by a truck late Friday night while on a pilgrimage near Loharaavillage in Maharashtras Akola district, police said. An official identified the deceased as Vishal Patekarand Shyam Nivane, both of whom were walking as...

UPDATE 1-Egypt confirms first coronavirus case, says affected person is a foreigner

Egypt confirmed on Friday its first coronavirus case and said the affected person was a foreigner who had been put into isolation in hospital.The health ministry said in a statement it had immediately informed the World Health Organization ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020