Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 01:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 01:18 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijing's management of the epidemic while lashing out at the "overreaction" of other countries.

In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, State Councillor Wang Yi, who also serves as China's foreign minister, urged the United States not to take unnecessary virus-response measures that could hamper trade, travel, and tourism. The Chinese mainland has reported more than 63,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, with over 1,300 fatalities.

The United States and other nations have taken drastic measures to curb the virus' spread since January. Some countries have halted entry to foreign nationals. Commercial flights have been curtailed, and many nations have sent charter flights to repatriate citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak. The United States also warned Americans not to travel to China, angering Beijing just as it started to mend tattered trade ties with Washington.

Wang said China has taken the most rigorous and decisive measures to fight against the epidemic, with many measures going beyond international health regulations and WHO recommendations. "Through our efforts, the epidemic is overall under control," he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership in China's battle to contain the virus, and his administration has said it stands ready to spend up to $100 million to assist China and other countries impacted by coronavirus. "We've taken such complete prevention and control efforts, efforts that are so comprehensive, that I can't see any other country that can do this," Wang said, adding that any leader in another country would find the challenge very difficult.

"But China has been able to do this." Under a Phase 1 trade deal with Washington, Beijing agreed to boost purchases of U.S. goods and services by at least $200 billion over the next two years.

"Now one potential problem is, given the United States' comprehensive ban on people's coming and going between China and the U.S. Now objectively, this will bring some difficulties to implementing this agreement," Wang said. "I hope that the U.S. will consider this problem, and how to continue to prevent the spread of this epidemic, while not taking unnecessary limitations on trade and people."

Wang said he did not understand why the United States was using its power and trying to get its allies to attack a private company like China's Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker. He said there was no credible evidence that Huawei has a so-called back door that harms U.S. security.

The United States has been waging a campaign against Huawei, which it has warned could spy on customers for Beijing. Washington placed the company on a trade blacklist last year, citing national security concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Brilliant Moeen helps England level T-20 series

England levelled the three-game T-20 series with South Africa on Friday as a crashing 39 off 11 balls by Moeen Ali helped win a thriller as they posted an imposing 204-7 that the hosts fell two runs short of despite 65 off 22 by Quinton de ...

EXCLUSIVE-Senior China diplomat concedes challenge of coronavirus, slams 'overreaction'

A top Chinese official acknowledged on Friday that coronavirus is a deep challenge to the country, but defended Beijings management of the epidemic while lashing out at the overreaction of other countries.In a wide-ranging interview with Re...

Browns' Garrett reiterates Rudolph used racial slur

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reiterated this week that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph directed a racial slur at him prior to the melee at the end of the game between the teams in November. He called me the N-w...

Amarinder honours families of 34 martyrs

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Friday honoured families of 34 martyrs, who laid down their lives to uphold the countrys unity and integrity. The occasion coincided with the first anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020