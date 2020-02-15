Left Menu
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demands CBI probe into CAG's report on Kerala Police

Kerala Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into CAG finding of the missing rifles and cartridges from the possession of Kerala police.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala demands CBI probe into CAG's report on Kerala Police
Kerala leader of the opposition and Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala talking to reporters on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into CAG finding of the missing rifles and cartridges from the possession of Kerala police. "The CAG report has revealed serious irregularities and corrupt practices in the Kerala police department, especially that of Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Lokanath Behera," Chennithala told reporters here.

This comes after the CAG report on the audit of modernisation of Kerala Police found that 25 rifles and 12,061 live cartridges were missing from Special Armed Police Battalion (SAPB). "I had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remove him (Behera) from the post and start an inquiry into the whole issue. But I have got no response from the CM," the senior Congress leader said.

He further said that the nexus between the politicians and police must be revealed. Earlier in the day, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) was for the government and that he had no role to play in it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

