Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Congress stages protest against 'anti-reservation stance' of Modi govt

The Rajasthan state Congress on Sunday organized a dharna protest at the Jaipur Collectorate Circle against the "anti-reservation stance" of the BJP-led central government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 19:25 IST
Rajasthan Congress stages protest against 'anti-reservation stance' of Modi govt
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot participated in sit-in Protest on Sunday in Jaipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan state Congress on Sunday organized a dharna protest at the Jaipur Collectorate Circle against the "anti-reservation stance" of the BJP-led central government. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also participated in the sit-in protest.

Addressing the protesters, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: "As soon as the Supreme Court observation on reservation came out, Congress president, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi asked everyone to oppose it." "The BJP is calling the protesters as Pakistani. They are imposing CAA and NRC and hence disturbing the peace of the nation. This is not just about quota, but it seems the central government is on spree to destroy the peace and harmony of the country through their disastrous agenda," he added.

He also hits out government over Jamia Millia Islamia Violence and Gargi College incident. Deputy CM Sachin Pillot said: "Reservation is not like a gareebi hatao (radicate poverty) scheme. Reservation is a tool given in the Constitution for the uplift of the marginalised sections of the society. We will continue our fight and we will stand for our marginalised brothers and sisters."

He accused the central government of adopting an anti-reservation stance and said: "The central government is weakening the case of reservation in the courts." He also hit out the central government over inflation, unemployment, and other economic failures.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Knife attacker injures two in Moscow church

An attacker injured two people in a Moscow Orthodox church with a knife on Sunday before being arrested, police said, adding they were not treating the incident as terrorism. The man came running into the altar area of the church in central...

Kashi Mahakal Express to connect Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Kashi Vishwanath

Kashi Mahakal Express, third corporate passenger train flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, will connect religious places of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. According to an official statement, the superfast fully air-con...

South Wales residents rescued from Storm Dennis flood water

Residents had to be rescued after water poured into their homes in south Wales and the Welsh borders on Sunday as Storm Dennis caused the second day of disruption, with the Environment Agency saying it had issued a record number of flood wa...

Fadnavis challenges Shiv Sena to contest polls again, says will defeat ruling alliance

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday challenged the Shiv Sena to contest polls again and claimed that his party will defeat the ruling alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena. I challenge you Shiv Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020