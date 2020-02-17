Priyanka hails SC's decision on permanent commission to women officers in Army

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hailed the Supreme Court's order on the permanent commission to all women officers in the Indian Army. Priyanka also hit out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of being anti-women.

"The historic judgment by the Supreme Court has given new wings for the women of the country to expand their horizons. Women are competent in military force on land, in navy, and in the air force," she tweeted in Hindi. "Supreme Court's judgment is a strong response against an anti-women and prejudiced Modi government," she said.

Earlier today, the top court ordered that the permanent commission will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service. The apex court also ordered that after the judgment of Delhi High Court, Centre should grant permanent commission to women officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

