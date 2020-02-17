Telangana man steals state transport bus after he fails to find a conveyance

A man in Hyderabad stole a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus after he was unable to find transportation for himself. The incident took place on the night of February 16.

According to Vikarabad Police, a TSRTC bus was at a halt in the Tandoor bus station in Vikarabad district on Sunday around 9 pm. Meanwhile, a person working at the bus station took away the bus to his destination after he was unable to find a ride for himself. After reaching the destination, he left the bus and fled.

Police said the accused has been identified and will be arrested soon. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

