Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre renames IDSA to 'honour' legacy of late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

The Centre on Tuesday said that it has decided to rename the 'Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' to "honour the legacy" of late Defence Minister.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:05 IST
Centre renames IDSA to 'honour' legacy of late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar
Late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Tuesday said that it has decided to rename the 'Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' to "honour the legacy" of late Defence Minister. "The Government has decided to rename 'The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'. The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late Manohar Parrikar," a Defence Ministry release said.

"It will align the vision and aspiration of the premier defence Institute with the contribution of the former Raksha Mantri and Padma Bhushan awardee. Defence Minister chairs the Executive committee of the lnstitute's society," the Ministry said. Parrikar was Defence Minister from November 9, 2014 -March 14, 2017, and "steered the Ministry through the tough challenges of attacks like Pathankot and Uri and responded to these with exemplary boldness."

During Parrikar's tenure as Defence Minister, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen, the Ministry said. "His biggest contribution was towards the implementation of long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the Armed Forces. He initiated major military reforms with the objective of having a better teeth-to-tail ratio by setting up an expert committee under Lt Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar for enhancing combat capability and rebalancing defence expenditure," the statement read.

An autonomous body under the Ministry of Defence, IDSA was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965, dedicated to objective research and policy-relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security. Its aim is to promote national and international security through the generation and dissemination of knowledge on defence and security-related issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

FATF sub group recommends continuation of Pakistan in 'Grey List'; final decision on Friday

A sub-group of the global terror financing watchdog FATF on Tuesday recommended continuation of Pakistan in the Grey List for its failure to check terror funding and a final decision will be taken on February 21, sources said on Tuesday. Th...

Police officer, three others arrested for snatching gold

Four persons, including a junior police officer and a civic volunteer were arrested inconnection with the snatching of one-and-half-kg gold valued at Rs 50 lakh, the police said on Tuesday.All the four were produced before a local court on ...

Trump to be gifted Mahatma Gandhi''s autobiography, portrait

US President Donald Trump will be gifted a spinning wheel, two books on the life and times ofMahatma Gandhi and a portrait of the Father of the Nation during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram here on February 24.Trump will be accompanied by...

UPDATE 1-U.S.-Taliban pact to cut violence about to start, Afghan minister says amid clashes

An agreement between the Taliban and U.S. forces to reduce violence will come into force within the next five days, Afghanistans acting interior minister said on Tuesday, amid continued clashes between the militants and Afghan forces. A sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020