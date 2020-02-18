Centre renames IDSA to 'honour' legacy of late Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar

The Centre on Tuesday said that it has decided to rename the 'Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' to "honour the legacy" of late Defence Minister. "The Government has decided to rename 'The Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses' (IDSA) as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'. The decision has been taken to honour the commitment and legacy of late Manohar Parrikar," a Defence Ministry release said.

"It will align the vision and aspiration of the premier defence Institute with the contribution of the former Raksha Mantri and Padma Bhushan awardee. Defence Minister chairs the Executive committee of the lnstitute's society," the Ministry said. Parrikar was Defence Minister from November 9, 2014 -March 14, 2017, and "steered the Ministry through the tough challenges of attacks like Pathankot and Uri and responded to these with exemplary boldness."

During Parrikar's tenure as Defence Minister, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen, the Ministry said. "His biggest contribution was towards the implementation of long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the Armed Forces. He initiated major military reforms with the objective of having a better teeth-to-tail ratio by setting up an expert committee under Lt Gen (Retd) DB Shekatkar for enhancing combat capability and rebalancing defence expenditure," the statement read.

An autonomous body under the Ministry of Defence, IDSA was established as a registered society in New Delhi in 1965, dedicated to objective research and policy-relevant studies on all aspects of defence and security. Its aim is to promote national and international security through the generation and dissemination of knowledge on defence and security-related issues. (ANI)

