GRSE hands over anti-submarine corvette Kavaratti to the Indian Navy.

Defence Ministry shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) on Tuesday handed over anti-submarine corvette Kavaratti to the Indian Navy. The warship was handed over by GRSE chairman Rear Admiral VK Saxena to Navy's Commander Sandeep Singh.

In 2017, the then Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had commissioned the third of the four indigenously-built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvettes "INS Kiltan" under Project 28 (Kamorta class) into the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam's Naval Dockyard. The Kamorta-class corvettes or Project 28 are a class of anti-submarine warfare corvettes currently in service with the Indian Navy. Built at GRSE, Kolkata, they are the first anti-submarine warfare stealth corvettes to be built in India.

The platform and major internal systems of this class of corvettes are indigenously designed and built. The corvettes are named after the islands in the Lakshadweep archipelago. The corvette's design was originally planned to be based on the Russian corvette Project 2038.2, however, the basic design was later provided by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design, followed by the detailed design by GRSE. (ANI)

