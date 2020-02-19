Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy govt wins lower house confidence vote on new motorway rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:22 IST
Italy govt wins lower house confidence vote on new motorway rules

The Italian government on Wednesday won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on a decree which includes new rules that make it easier and less costly for the state to revoke motorway concessions.

The move comes as the ruling coalition considers withdrawing infrastructure group Atlantia's licence after a bridge operated by its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia collapsed in August 2018, killing 43 people. Atlantia has always denied wrongdoing in the disaster and says it will challenge any revocation in the courts, opening the way for a potentially long and costly legal battle.

The coalition won the vote by 315 to 221. A government calls a confidence vote to sweep away opposition amendments and speed legislation into law. If it loses such a vote, it must resign. While the government easily controls the lower house, it has a much smaller majority in the upper house Senate and will almost certainly have to hold a confidence vote there too by the end of February if it wants the decree to become law.

The proposed new motorway rules have caused friction within the increasingly fragile coalition, which is deeply split over an array of issues, such as justice reform and migrant rights. The small, centrist Italia Viva party, headed by former prime minister Matteo Renzi, complained that changing the rules for Atlantia mid-contract might scare away foreign investors.

The party finally agreed to back the measure rather than bring down the government over the question, but the coalition could yet collapse before the expected Senate vote. Autostrade has said that the final approval of the decree would create the conditions for automatic termination of its concession contract and result in a potential multi-billion-euro payment by the government.

Rome denies that the new rules will automatically curtail the previous accord. The new motorway rules say that if the concession is revoked due to shortcomings on the part of the operator, the state will have to pay the company only the value of the investments made in the highway network net of depreciation.

Financial sources estimate that that figure might amount to 6-8 billion euros ($6.5-$8.7 billion) compared to 23 billion euros that Atlantia might have been due if the government had unilaterally walked away from the original contract. Transport Minister Paola De Micheli suggested last month that any eventual payout under the new rules could be further reduced by an amount equal to the damages due for alleged mismanagement over the bridge disaster.

The decree also freezes increases in motorway tolls for 22 of the country's 26 operators, including Autostrade, until they accept stricter tariff rules laid out by the transport authority. ($1 = 0.9247 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank, Mastercard, SAP Concur join hands to manage spending in corporate sector

HDFC Bank, Mastercard, and SAP Concur have joined hands for spending management services for the corporate sector. HDFC Bank will offer a corporate credit card for business travelers, providing a one-stop solution for payment and expense ma...

In northern Syria, currency switch shows Turkey's influence

Last month Hussam Shamo, a baker in northern Syria, stopped selling his bread in Syrian pounds after the latest slump in the currency forced him to push up prices yet again.Taking his lead from the local council in his town of Azaz, which p...

Leave, not a matter of right: Odisha govt to college teachers

Cautioning teachers of all state-run and aided colleges against participating in anyagitation by taking leave, the Odisha government has clarified that leave is not a matter of right.In a letter to all principals of government and aided col...

Bangladesh kicks off vaccination blitz to eliminate cholera

Dhaka, Feb 19 AFP Bangladesh on Wednesday kicked off a drive to vaccinate more than a million people against cholera, which infects tens of thousands a year, as part of an international campaign to eliminate transmission by 2030. The delta ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020