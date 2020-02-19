Delegation of Tamil Nadu MPs meet President Kovind
A delegation of Member of Parliament (MPs) from Tamil Nadu on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind here at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The delegation was led by Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu. (ANI)
