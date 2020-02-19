Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Delhi Police to take pro-active steps to trace missing children

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:26 IST
HC asks Delhi Police to take pro-active steps to trace missing children

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said pro-active steps should be taken by the Delhi Police to trace missing children. A bench of justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal said district anti-human trafficking units (AHTU) are currently functioning to investigate cases of children between the ages of three and eight that are missing for four months or more, and the cases where there is suspicion of links to trafficking and organised crime.

The court directed that the AHTUs shall henceforth function as a nodal agency for all cases of missing children in the district concerned and they shall work in close coordination with the local police and other agencies, providing expert assistance to investigating officers in collection and analysis of technical evidence. "Pro-active steps should be taken by the Delhi Police to curb the menace of missing children. To this end, within a period of 48 hours, an officer not below the rank of an Additional DCP shall be nominated in each district, who shall thereafter hold at least one meeting each month with ACP (AHTU) and the SHOs concerned, to identify sections/ pockets of their respective districts that are worst affected in terms of missing children," it said.

"An appropriate action plan shall be drawn up with inputs from other stakeholders such as NGOs and community leaders for steps to be taken in this regard. The officer concerned shall regularly, that is, at least once a month review the implementation of the plan, making such changes as are necessary depending on the circumstances as may arise," the bench said. The court asked the Delhi Police to file an action-taken report by the next date of hearing on March 3.

The directions and observations of the court came while hearing a man's plea seeking directions to police to trace his minor daughter aged 15 years, who went missing in October last year. During the proceedings, the court also looked into the larger issue of kids going missing from Delhi.

On Wednesday, the girl was produced before the high court where she stated that she would turn 18 tomorrow and had willingly gone with a man. The girl also stated that she does not wish to go with her parents, and has been sent to Sanskar Ashram in east Delhi.

The court directed the police to carry out ossification test of the girl to ascertain her age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Woman teacher tonsures her head in Bhopal in protest against 'merciless' govt

A protesting guest lecturer -- Shahin -- here on Wednesday got her head tonsured as a mark of protest against uncertainty over the confirmation of their jobs. Addressing the protesters, Shahin said We have been protesting for the last 72 da...

WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

The World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday that the person previously confirmed to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery, after latest tests showed he was no longer carrying the virus. He will remain in q...

NE Sustainable Development Goals Conclave to be held in Assam next week

North East Sustainable Development Goals Conclave 2020 will be held in Assam next week which will see participation from state governments, central ministries, academia and civil society, an official statement said on Wednesday. Government ...

Meghalaya CM and Dr. Jitendra Singh discuss progress of different projects

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Sh Conrad Sangma today called on Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, Dr. Jitendra Singh and discussed the progress of different State projects related to infrastructure, roads and publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020