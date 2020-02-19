MP: HC to hear petition against 2 Masjid officials on Feb 24
The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a contempt
petition against two functionaries of the Darul Qaza Masajid Committee in Bhopal for February 24.
On February 17, the court had directed the two functionaries for personal appearance on Wednesday to explain
why they continue to hear matrimonial disputes despite the court's order against the practice.
The committee's secretary S M Salman appeared before the court, while the other respondent Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi
was unable to appear due to cancellation of trains to Jabalpur, petitioner Mohammad Waseem Khan's counsel Mohammad
Adil Usmani said. A division bench of Justices Sanjay Yadav and Atul
Sreedharan is hearing a contempt petition filed by Khan against the two committee functionaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh High Court
- SM Salman
- Bhopal
- Adil Usmani
- Sanjay Yadav
- Jabalpur
ALSO READ
MP: 12-year-old raped by neighbour in Bhopal
Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured
Portion of foot-over bridge collapses at Bhopal railway station, six injured
Bhopal railway foot-over bridge incident will be investigated, guilty will face action, says Railway official
Bhopal gas tragedy case: CBI arrests absconding convict from Nagpur