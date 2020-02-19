MP: HC to hear petition against 2 Masjid officials on Feb 24

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a contempt

petition against two functionaries of the Darul Qaza Masajid Committee in Bhopal for February 24.

On February 17, the court had directed the two functionaries for personal appearance on Wednesday to explain

why they continue to hear matrimonial disputes despite the court's order against the practice.

The committee's secretary S M Salman appeared before the court, while the other respondent Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi

was unable to appear due to cancellation of trains to Jabalpur, petitioner Mohammad Waseem Khan's counsel Mohammad

Adil Usmani said. A division bench of Justices Sanjay Yadav and Atul

Sreedharan is hearing a contempt petition filed by Khan against the two committee functionaries.

