The Park Hotel's 'Fire Safety Certificate' restored

The Park Hotel in New Delhi's Connaught Place area, which received a suspension notice from the Fire Department after a fire incident last week, on Wednesday informed that its 'Fire Safety Certificate' has been restored.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:16 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:16 IST
Visual from February 15 fire incident at the hotel. Image Credit: ANI

The Park Hotel in New Delhi's Connaught Place area, which received a suspension notice from the Fire Department after a fire incident last week, on Wednesday informed that its 'Fire Safety Certificate' has been restored. The Delhi Fire Department had on Saturday issued a notice to the hotel for the "major lapse on their part" in connection with the fire incident that occurred at the five-star hotel in which 15 persons faced breathing difficulties.

"We had received a suspension notice from the Fire Department to undertake certain fire prevention improvements in other premises within the property to ensure better safety. We had actioned all the suggestions made in the notice and complied with it. Following which, the Fire Department visited the premises and conducted an inspection to verify the compliance of safety norms on February 18," read a statement from the hotel. "We have been doing regular drills and are completely safety compliant. After a thorough check that was done by the Fire Department yesterday, the hotel has received a clearance and the Fire Safety Certificate has been restored. Additionally, the Delhi Police has also revoked the cessation order of the hotel and has allowed the continuation of operations," the statement added. (ANI)

