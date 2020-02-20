Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 03:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 02:11 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Financial leaders of the world's 20 largest economies (G20) expect a modest pickup of global growth this year and next, but see the coronavirus epidemic as a downside risk, a draft communique prepared for the meeting on Feb. 22-23 said. G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet on Saturday and Sunday in Riyadh to discuss the global economy, as China grapples with a virus that has killed more than 2,000 people and forced drastic curbs on travel and commerce.

"After signs of stabilisation at the end of 2019, global economic growth is expected to pick up modestly in 2020 and 2021. The recovery is supported by the continuation of accommodative financial conditions and some signs of easing trade tensions," the draft, seen by Reuters, said. "However, global economic growth remains slow and downside risks to the outlook persist, including those arising from the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty," said the draft, which may still be changed before the final version is adopted on Sunday.

The financial leaders will endorse G20 summit conclusions from last year that they would strive for a "free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable trade and investment environment", and keep their markets open. This is a new boilerplate G20 statement on trade, after policies of the U.S. Trump administration, triggering trade conflicts with China and the European Union and a paralysis of the World Trade Organisation, put an end to previously used phrases about rejecting protectionism, promoting global trade and strengthening the WTO that were standard under the Chinese G20 presidency in 2016.

The draft also said the ministers and central bankers will stand by earlier statements that flexible exchange rates, where feasible, can serve as a shock absorber, and that excessive volatility or disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability. The G20 will say the members will refrain from competitive devaluations, and will not target exchange rates for competitive purposes, the draft showed.

The draft also includes a political endorsement of global tax rules proposed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the G20's economic think tank. The rules would affect digital companies such as Alphabet Inc's, Google, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc or Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. This is an issue that many G20 countries care deeply about, officials said, but it has been stalled by the reluctance of Washington to agree to a global standard of taxing internet firms, most of which are U.S.-based, before U.S. presidential elections later this year.

At stake is the push to tax revenues of internet giants in the country where they do business, rather than where they register their subsidiary for tax purposes. The OECD calls this tax-where-you-sell approach Pillar One. Equally important is the minimum effective tax rate at which the internet firms are to be taxed -- in OECD jargon adopted by the G20 called Pillar Two.

The G20 will call for finding a technical deal to tax internet firms by July and a political agreement among the G20 by the end of the year, the communique said. "We endorse the outline of the architecture of a unified approach on Pillar One as the basis for negotiations and welcome the Progress Note on Pillar Two," the draft communique said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Devils, Sharks meet as trade talks swirl

Teams that look a lot different than they did a week ago -- and could look different again a week from now -- will meet Thursday night when the New Jersey Devils host the San Jose Sharks in a battle of rebuilding teams in Newark, N.J. Both ...

Bucks look to continue dominance of Pistons

The team with the leagues best record returns from the All-Star break to face an opponent it has consistently dominated. Milwaukee visits Detroit on Thursday in its drive to clinch home court advantage throughout the postseason. The Bucks h...

Rapper cites Meghan at UK music awards, wins album of year

Soulful London rapper Dave brought a political edge to the UK music industrys Brit Awards, giving a performance alleging racism in Britains government and in media coverage of the royal family before he won the coveted album of the year pri...

Canada to evacuate citizens from virus-hit cruise ship Thursday

The Canadian government will begin evacuating its citizens from a virus-hit cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday evening, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday. The aircraft the government has ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020