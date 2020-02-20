Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tunisia names new governmnet, avoids risk of early election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tunis
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 03:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Tunisia names new governmnet, avoids risk of early election
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@ElyesFakhfakhOfficiel)

Tunisia's designated Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh on Wednesday named a new coalition government after reaching an agreement with Ennahda moderate Islamist Party, the biggest power in Parliament, ending an ongoing political crisis of four months. With this agreement, the proposed government will likely win a confidence vote in Parliament in coming days and the country will avoid an early election.

Fakhfakh proposed the line-up of a new government on Saturday and then said negotiations would continue after Ennahda party sought some changes. President Kais Saied said on Monday he would dissolve parliament and call for an early election if the new government failed to win a parliamentary confidence vote.

Fakhfakh submitted a list of cabinet nominees to President Saied, with Nizar Yaich as finance minister, Nourredine Erray as foreign minister and Imed Hazgui as defense minister. The proposed government must be approved by the deeply fragmented parliament in next days.

Among the other proposed ministers in his cabinet are Mongi Marzouk as energy minister, Mohamed Ali Toumi as tourism minister and Thouraya Jribi as Justice minister. Fakhfakh previously said he wants a government based on the values of the 2011 revolution that would address unemployment and improve public services.

The cabinet proposed includes Ennahda, Tahya Tounes, Achaab, Attayar, El Badil parties, and independents. Tunisia faces a series of long-term economic challenges which threaten to undermine public trust in the young democracy, and which demand political decisions that could be unpopular.

Tunisian officials said the IMF is waiting for the new government to start talks over a sixth review of its IMF loan programme. Tunisia needs to borrow about $3 billion internationally in 2020 to meet spending commitments. Since the 2011 revolution, unemployment has been high and growth low, while the government has sunk further into debt with a series of big budget deficits that foreign lenders demand it bring under control.

Elections in September and October returned Saied, a political independent, as president, and a parliament in which Ennahda held fewer than a quarter of the seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Devils, Sharks meet as trade talks swirl

Teams that look a lot different than they did a week ago -- and could look different again a week from now -- will meet Thursday night when the New Jersey Devils host the San Jose Sharks in a battle of rebuilding teams in Newark, N.J. Both ...

Bucks look to continue dominance of Pistons

The team with the leagues best record returns from the All-Star break to face an opponent it has consistently dominated. Milwaukee visits Detroit on Thursday in its drive to clinch home court advantage throughout the postseason. The Bucks h...

Rapper cites Meghan at UK music awards, wins album of year

Soulful London rapper Dave brought a political edge to the UK music industrys Brit Awards, giving a performance alleging racism in Britains government and in media coverage of the royal family before he won the coveted album of the year pri...

Canada to evacuate citizens from virus-hit cruise ship Thursday

The Canadian government will begin evacuating its citizens from a virus-hit cruise ship quarantined off Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday evening, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday. The aircraft the government has ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020