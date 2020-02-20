Lebanon in phase of seeking IMF advice, aid comes in next phase-fin min

The Lebanese government is in a phase of getting technical advice from the IMF and assistance will come in the next phase, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said in a statement on Thursday, without spelling out where aid might come from.

"We are in a phase of technical advice. Assistance comes in the coming phase," Wazni said in a statement issued by the prime minister's office. "The government is preparing the plan and is asking for the Fund's help to give us its opinion and advice." (Writing by Tom Perry/Ellen Francis)

