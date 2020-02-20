Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lesotho's prime minister to be charged with murdering wife - police

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Maseru
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:35 IST
UPDATE 1-Lesotho's prime minister to be charged with murdering wife - police
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is to be charged with the murder of his former wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday.

Thabane, 80, announced on Thursday that he would be stepping down at the end of July, citing old age as the reason for leaving office. The leader of the small southern African nation has been under mounting pressure over the death of former first lady Lipolelo Thabane and the alleged involvement of his current wife.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead in June 2017 near her home in Maseru. The prime minister's current wife Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month and charged with ordering the murder. "The prime minister is going to be charged with the murder. The police are preparing directives and he will probably be charged tomorrow," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Paseka Mokete.

Police say Maesaiah Thabane hired eight assassins to kill the former first lady but was not present at the shooting. She has denied any involvement in the killing. Thabane's resignation comes days after his own party's executive council called for him to step down immediately.

"I have served my country diligently," the prime minister said on state radio. "I've worked for a peaceful and stable Lesotho. Today ... at my age, I have lost most of my energy ... I hereby retire as prime minister with effect from the end of July."

Thabane is set to appear in court on the murder charges on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Lesotho PM faces charge of murdering first wife, says to step down

Lesothos Prime Minister Thomas Thabane will be charged with the murder of his late wife, the deputy police commissioner said on Thursday, the latest twist in a love triangle murder case that has stunned the southern African highland kingdom...

Lebanon banking assn urges quick solution to Eurobonds maturity issue -statement

Lebanons banking association urged President Michel Aoun on Thursday to find a quick resolution of uncertainties over the countrys fast-approaching Eurobond maturities, saying falling bond prices were creating losses and piling pressure on ...

UPDATE 2-Morgan Stanley to buy E*Trade Financial in $13 bln deal

Morgan Stanley said on Thursday it would buy discount brokerage ETrade Financial Corp in an all-stock deal worth about 13 billion, the biggest deal by a Wall Street bank since the financial crisis.The deal will help Morgan Stanley boost its...

Govt rejects China's objections over Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

The Ministry of External Affairs MEA on Thursday dismissed the objections raised by China on Home Minister Amit Shahs visit to Arunachal Pradesh saying the state is an integral part of India. It Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020