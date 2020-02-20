Pariyavaran Sammelan will be held on February 27 to discuss on next action plan: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday announced that the national capital will host a Pariyavaran Sammelan on February 27. The Minister also reviewed the work being done by his department to tackle the menace of pollution in the city. "Experts, agencies, NGOs and others working for the environment will be invited in the Pariyavaran Sammelan. In this meeting, the action plan for the next five years will be taken," Gopal Rai told ANI.

A high-level meeting was also held today with the officials in the Environment Ministry to review the work done in the past 5 years to tackle the pollution in Delhi, he added. "At today's meeting the officials shared the data on the work done to tackle the menace of pollution in the national capital," he said.

This meeting was the first held since the AAP had a landslide victory in Delhi Assembly polls earlier this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

