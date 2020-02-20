Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 13 kg of smuggled gold seized at Chennai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) here has seized over 12.693 kgs of smuggled gold worth over Rs 5 crore. The seizure was made from 18 passengers, coming from Malaysia, Colombo, and Dubai at the international airport.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:12 IST
Around 13 kg of smuggled gold seized at Chennai airport
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) here has seized over 12.693 kgs of smuggled gold worth over Rs 5 crore. The seizure was made from 18 passengers, coming from Malaysia, Colombo, and Dubai at the international airport. According to the Customs officials, they allegedly belonged to different. They were arrested under the Customs Provisions Act, 1962.

As a follow-up investigation, the officers also searched the residential premises of a building of a person -- Tax Assistant belonging to the Customs Department at Kolathur here. At the arrival wing of the airport, a mob of 50 persons gathered around the officers and the 18 passengers. The mob also manhandled two DRI officers. The officers had to leave the place with the arrested passengers

A complaint was filed in the jurisdiction of the S-2 Police station. Some of the passengers who followed the officers up to the police station were asked to come the next day for further investigation. Further inquiry is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Spain uncovers underground counterfeit cigarette factory

Malaga Spain, Feb 20 AFP Spanish police have uncovered a counterfeit cigarette factory in a bunker four metres 13 feet underground and rescued six Ukrainian workers who were trapped inside gasping for air, Spanish police and Europol said Th...

Maha govt transfers five senior IAS officers

The Maharashtra government on Thursday transferred five senior bureaucrats, includingAdditional Chief Secretary ACS of Revenue, Registration and Stamp Duty, Manu Kumar Srivastava.Srivastava, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has now been made the A...

Airtel will pay dues before March 17, says Sunil Bharti Mittal

Founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal on Thursday assured the government that Airtel would comply with the Supreme Court order and pay the dues before March 17.Mittal also met Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad duri...

Southern Army Commander welcomes SC verdict on permanent commission to women in Army

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Courts judgment on Permanent Commission for women officers in the Indian Army, saying they have been part of the force for the past 30 years.The women have been part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020