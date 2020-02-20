Maha govt to soon implement Disha Act , says Anil Deshmukh

Hailing the Disha Act implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government is also planning to enact the same law for women safety. Deshmukh met Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Taneti Vanitha at Andhra Pradesh Secretariat and discussed the Disha Act.

"First of all, I congratulate the Chief Minister as well as Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh for enacting Disha Bill and initiating the Disha activities in the state. On the same lines, we are going to enact the Disha Act in Maharashtra for dealing with the heinous crimes against women," said Deshmukh. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Sucharitha said, "Disha Act is a very important one and should be implemented in every state. "Maharashtra Home Minister and officials came to understand the objective of Disha Act to implement it in their state.

The Disha Act 2019, allowing stringent punishment for crimes committed against women, introduced by the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been evoking interest among the other states in the country. Delhi and Odisha have also expressed interest in Act earlier and have sought details from the Andhra Pradesh government. (ANI)

