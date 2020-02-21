Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bombay HC allows Bhim Army to hold workers' meet at Reshimbagh ground

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Bhim Army to hold a workers' meet at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur here on February 22 with certain conditions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 13:19 IST
Bombay HC allows Bhim Army to hold workers' meet at Reshimbagh ground
Bombay High Court (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Friday allowed Bhim Army to hold a workers' meet at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur here on February 22 with certain conditions. A division bench of Justices Sunil B Shukre and Madhav J Jamdar, while hearing a plea filed by a Bhim Army functionary, said the petition is allowed with conditions.

The court said that the meet shall not be converted into a public demonstration or public protest and asked the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to give a written undertaking that they would abide by the conditions. "No inflammatory speeches and no such speeches as would tend to or incite violence or spread hatred amongst citizens or communal ill-feeling or which would lower down the dignity and reputation of the citizens and nation or prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India or public order shall be given by anybody taking part in the meeting," the order said.

The court said that the workers meet shall be held only between 2 pm and 5 pm on Feb 22 and shall not be used for any political purposes. "The petitioner and main speaker Chandrashekhar Azad shall give a written undertaking that they would abide by and ensure compliance with the above-referred conditions to this court, through the registrar of this court, before the start of the meet which undertaking shall form part of this order," the order added.

The court said that if any condition is breached, the violator shall be liable not only for the criminal law action but contempt of court action as well. Bhim Army had, on February 12, filed a petition in the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court seeking permission for a workers' meet in Nagpur's Reshimbagh on February 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Finland's Development Cooperation Minister to visit Tanzania, Mozambique

Minister Ville Skinnari will visit Tanzania on 2325 February and Mozambique on 2628 February. During the visit, the Minister will learn about Finlands development cooperation in the two countries and have meetings with their political leade...

Daughter Ivanka, son-in law Jared Kushner to accompany Trump during India visit

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, informed sources said on Friday. Both the daughter, as well as her husban...

'Tiger widows' shunned as bad luck in rural Bangladesh

Abandoned by her sons, shunned by her neighbors and branded a witch. Mosammat Rashidas crime Her husband was killed by a Bengal tiger.Women like her are ostracised in many rural villages in Bangladesh, where they are viewed as the cause of ...

UPDATE 1-German bond yield bounces off four-month low after positive PMI surprise

Germanys 10-year government bond yield bounced off four-month lows after a batch of business surveys delivered healthier-than-expected views of the euro zone economy. Purchasing managers surveys showed the private sector in Germany, the blo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020