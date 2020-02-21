Left Menu
UK far-right group leader charged over refusing to give phone code - BBC

  • Updated: 21-02-2020 14:00 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@bfPaulGolding)

Paul Golding, leader of British far-right group Britain First, has been charged with an offense under the Terrorism Act, which the BBC reported stemmed from refusing to provide police with the pin code to his phone at the airport. London's Metropolitan Police said Golding, 38, was charged "with wilfully failing to comply with a duty" under the so-called schedule 7 powers in the terrorism law, which give police the authority to search travelers at borders and makes it a crime to fail to comply.

The BBC said he had refused to provide the pin codes to access his phone in October when he was stopped by police at Heathrow Airport on his way back from Russia. He was charged by earlier this month and will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Feb. 27, said the police.

