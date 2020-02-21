Left Menu
All CMs will be invited for temple construction, will take no funds from govt: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das

President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, on Friday said that Governors and Chief Ministers of all states will be invited to Ayodhya to participate in the construction of a grand Ram temple.

President of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj speaking to reporters in Gwalior on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, on Friday said that Governors and Chief Ministers of all states will be invited to Ayodhya to participate in the construction of a grand Ram temple. "We have already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, we have Yogi Adityanathji as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. All other Governors and Chief Ministers, who have an interest in religion, will be invited to participate in the construction of a grand temple. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will also be invited," Maharaj told reporters on Friday after reaching Gwalior.

The President of the Ram temple trust further said that no grants from the government will be taken for the construction of the temple. "No grants from the government will be taken, the temple will be built from the contributions from the public. The government already has many problems to solve, we cannot burden them with more," he said.

Earlier yesterday, Gopal Das Maharaj had led the delegation which met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence. VHP leader Champat Rai, K Parasaran and Swami Govind Giriji Maharaj were also part of the delegation which met PM Modi on February 20.

"We met Prime Minister Modi and invited him to visit Ayodhya. The Prime Minister has assured us that he will think over the proposal. He also said that the grand temple will be built soon," Gopal Das Maharaj had told ANI after the hour-long meeting with the PM. (ANI)

