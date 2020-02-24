UK's top judge witnesses proceedings of Supreme Court

The President of the United Kingdom's Supreme Court Lord Robert John Reed on Monday witnessed proceedings of the Supreme Court. Justice Reed, who had come to India to take part in the International Judges' conference 2020, sat beside Chief Justice of India S A Bobde in the Supreme Court. Attorney General K K Venugopal welcomed the head of the judiciary of the United Kingdom in the courtroom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.