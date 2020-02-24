Left Menu
Development News Edition

History has been created: PM Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event

A history has been created today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, while welcoming his 'friend' US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad (Gujarat)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:11 IST
History has been created: PM Modi at 'Namaste Trump' event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold hands at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

A history has been created today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, while welcoming his 'friend' US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania to India. Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' mega-event at the world's largest cricket stadium, the US President said, "I think today we can see history being repeated. Five months back I started my US trip with 'Howdy Modi' and today my friend President Donald Trump is starting his Indian trip with 'Namaste Trump' here in Ahmedabad."

"You are heartily welcome in the largest democracy of the world. This is Gujarat but the entire country is enthusiastic in welcoming you," he added. The Prime Minister said that the meaning of the name of this event -- 'Namaste' is very deep.

"This is a word from the oldest languages of the world - Sanskrit. It means that we pay respect to not only to the person but also to the divinity inside him," Modi said. The bonhomie between the two world leaders was displayed once again when Modi hugged Trump at the stadium.

The 'Namaste Trump' event is based on the lines of 'Howdy Modi' programme that was addressed by Narendra Modi and Trump during the Prime Minister's trip to Houston last September. Around one lakh people gathered for the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Governor Acharya Devvrat and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was also present at the stadium.

The US President arrived a short while ago in Ahmedabad with his wife Melania and a ministerial delegation that also included his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner who serve as senior advisors to Trump. Prior to this, Trump and Melania also paid a short stopover at Sabarmati Ashram and spun a Charkha, which is closely associated with India's freedom struggle and Mahatma Gandhi.

The dignitaries also had a look at the three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi depicting moral gestures -- see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil -- at the ashram. Trump, who arrived here a short while ago, was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad Airport with a hug.

In the evening, the US President will depart for Agra to catch a glimpse of the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, before sunset with his family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia to bring back citizens aboard World Dream cruise by naval ship

Indonesia has sent a navy ship to bring back 188 of its nationals working as crew aboard the World Dream cruise liner amid coronavirus concerns, a minister and a health ministry official said on Monday. The World Dream ship had been denied ...

Burundian govt signs 2 agreements with AfDB to develop Bujumbura port & other objectives

The government of Burundi has recently signed two agreements with the African Development Bank in Bujumbura, the largest city and main port of Burundi. The agreements worth 23.4 million euros would contribute to the financing of phase 1 of ...

India set to rank among top 3 economies in world: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Monday that India is set to rank among top three economies in the world and technology will play a big role in that journey. There is no doubt in anyones mind on India becoming the third-la...

WRAPUP 7-Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020