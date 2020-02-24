Union Minister Athawale reviews work progress on Ambedkar memorial in Mumbai

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday took stock of the the progress of work on BR Ambedkar memorial in Dadar. "The work for Ambedkar Memorial is going on. The project was of Rs 763 Crore but now the cost of the project is Rs 1019 Crore. Officials told me that only 30 per cent of the work is completed and the remaining will be completed in two years. I hope the project will be completed by 2022", Union Minister of state for social welfare Ramdas Athawale told ANI.

"I have suggested officials to use the 'Shubh' logo on the gates of the memorial. I have also suggested them to build a stupa for Budhha instead of placing his statue beneath Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said. The memorial is being built on a 12.5-acre plot at Dadar's Indu Mill, the foundation stone laying ceremony of which was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

