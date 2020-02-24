MHA concerned about timing of violence in North-East Delhi

The violence in North-East Delhi has been orchestrated most likely with an eye on US President Trump's visit to India, Home Ministry sources said on Monday. The MHA is in touch with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik who is monitoring the situation from the Police Control Room, sources said.

The Delhi Police reports to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Earlier today, one Delhi Police Head Constable lost his life and a DCP got injured during clashes between two groups that took place in Delhi's Gokulpuri.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and asked people to maintain peace. "Have instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted.

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district of the national capital after the clash. Delhi Police also asked citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the city. On Sunday, stone-pelting took place between two groups in Maujpur due to which the police resorted to firing tear gas shells in order to disperse the mob.

Maujpur is close to Jaffarabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.