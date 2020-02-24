Punjab CM mourns death of Group Captain Cheema in aircraft crash

Punjab Chief Minister Singh on Monday expressed deep anguish over the crash of a micro-light aircraft in the Army Cantonment Area here, which left an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot dead. One NCC aircraft crashed today in Punjab's Patiala after take-off. The aircraft was being flown by a Group Captain-rank officer along with an NCC cadet.

While Group Captain GS Cheema died in the tragic accident, an NCC trainee from local Government Mohindra College, Vipin Kumar Yadav, was injured. The Chief Minister mourned the demise of Group Captain Cheema, and prayed to the almighty to give courage to the bereaved family, said an official spokesperson.

The Chief Minister also wished a speedy recovery to the injured undergoing treatment at the Command Hospital in Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

