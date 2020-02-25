China sentences Gui Minhai, Hong Kong bookseller, to 10 years in jail
A Chinese court sentenced Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to 10 years in jail for illegally providing intelligence overseas on Monday, the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court said in a statement on its website.
Gui, a bookseller previously based in Hong Kong who sold books critical of China's political leadership, was detained by mainland police in 2018. He was seized by plainclothes police while in the company of Swedish diplomats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Swedish
- Chinese
- Gui Minhai
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
Gadkari to hold bilateral dialogue with Swedish counterpart at global road-safety meet
Swedish prosecutor says may be close to solving Palme's 1986 murder
Gadkari meets Swedish minister, discusses sustainable infrastructure
Swedish businessman seeks alms in TN to get mental peace
Union Minister Gadkari interacts with IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute