UP court convicts 26 people for setting police outpost on fire in 2002

A local court here on Tuesday convicted 26 people, including a gram pradhan, for setting a police outpost on fire in 2002. Additional district sessions judge Chote Lal Yadav held gram pradhan Vipin Kumar and 25 others guilty under sections 147, 149, 332, 336, 436 and 427 of the IPC, and fixed February 26 to pronounce the quantum of punishment.

The police outpost in Bhandura village of UP's Muzaffarnagar was set ablaze in May 2002 by a violent mob which had demanded that three people arrested in connection with a kidnapping be handed over to it, government lawyer Sita Ram Arya said. A case was registered under various sections based on an FIR filed by the then SHO V P Singh, he said.

