Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai's civic body reclaiming more land for its coastal road project, SC told

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:06 IST
Mumbai's civic body reclaiming more land for its coastal road project, SC told

The Supreme Court was told on Tuesday that Mumbai's civic body BMC was violating its order by reclaiming more land than required for the ambitious Rs 14,000 crore coastal road project to connect Marine Drive area in south to suburban Borivali in north. The top court on December 17 last year had stayed the Bombay High Court's decision to quash the Coastal Road Zone (CRZ) clearances granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) project.

It had also said that the BMC was "free to reclaim the land" for building and securing the road with a caveat that "they shall however not carry out any other development work until further orders of this court." A bench, headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, was informed by senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the petitioners opposing the project, that only 22 hectares of costal land was needed to be reclaimed for building the road, but 75 hectares more was being reclaimed for it.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Maharashtra government and its authorities, opposed the submission and said that minimum requisite land was being reclaimed for the project. "Can I stand in sea and build road," Rohatgi said, adding that for construction of the coastal road minimum facilities were needed.

The bench then asked the parties to file an affidavit saying whether 95 hectare land was needed to be reclaimed for construction of the coastal road project and fixed the matter for hearing after two weeks. Meanwhile, the bench asked authorities to consider the aspect of loss of livelihood of fishermen of the area due to ongoing construction activities.

The Bombay High Court in July last year had quashed the CRZ clearances granted to the the coastal road project, saying that there was "serious lacuna" in the decision-making process and lack of proper scientific study. It had said the BMC cannot proceed with work on the 29.2 km-long project, proposed to connect Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to suburban Borivali in north Mumbai.

It had allowed a bunch of petitions filed by activists, residents and Worli Koliwada Nakhwa Matsya Vyavasay Sakhari Society Ltd against the project. It had quashed and set aside the approval granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on January 4, 2017, the nod given by the EAC on March 17, 2017 and the final approval granted by the MoEF on May 11, 2017.

The high court, however, had upheld the December 30, 2015 amendment to the CRZ Rules which permitted reclamation of land in coastal regulated areas for constructing roads. The project, proposed to connect south Mumbai with north western suburbs of the metropolis, was one of the flagship infrastructure schemes of the then BJP-led Maharashtra government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh slams Naidu, says demon's rule over in Andhra

YSRCP MLA Jogi Ramesh on Tuesday attacked TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu terming him as Naaraasura Nara demon and said the demons rule is over in the state. Addressing a press conference here, Jogi said N Chandrababu Naidu is Naaraasura Nara...

Iraqi government extended a travel ban for five countries due to coronavirus outbreak rise

The Iraqi government extended a travel ban as fears of a coronavirus outbreak rise, the government said in a statement on Tuesday. Travelers from five other new countries were included in the ban, which already included Iran and China. The ...

Act in nation's interest and not in interest of few people, says Siddaramaiah

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed concern over the law and order situation in New Delhi and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to act in the nations interest and not in the interest of a few people. In a series of twe...

UPDATE 2 -Austria confirms first coronavirus cases, near border with Italy

Austria reported its first two coronavirus cases on Tuesday as the outbreak apparently spread from neighbouring Italy, Europes worst hit country where hundreds have been infected.The two patients are Italians who live in the border province...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020