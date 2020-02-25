Left Menu
Rs 6 cr transfered to Peter, sons a/cs after my arrest: Indrani Mukerjea

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 18:49 IST
  • Created: 25-02-2020 18:45 IST
A sum of around Rs 6 crore was transferred to the accounts of former husband Peter and his two sons from her bank account immediately after her arrest, Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, told a court here on Tuesday. Indrani made this claim before special CBI judge JC Jagdale while filing a rejoinder in response to the Central Bureau of Investigation's objection to her bail. Immediately after her arrest, around Rs 6 crore was transferred from her account to the accounts of Peter Mukerjea and his sons Rabin and Rahul, she said and claimed she had been "framed" and there was a "big motive" behind her arrest.

Referring to the call data records (CDR), submitted by CBI, of Sheena and Rahul as well as the forensic report, she claimed several text messages were exchanged between the duo (Sheena and Rahul) on September 26, 27 and 28 in 2012. Indrani said she came across these messages after going through 4000 text messages. As per the probe agencies, Sheena was allegedly killed by her mother Indrani with the help of others on April 24, 2012, and the body was burnt in a jungle in neighboring Raigad district. CBI has claimed that Indrani was sending text messages to people by posing as Sheena following the latter's death. Indrani had moved the bail plea last month, claiming the prosecution's case was "inconsistent" and the witnesses (examined so for) were not "reliable". She reiterated that the prosecution's case is not supported by the CDR or forensic evidence. "The CBI has no material to counter my grounds and my grounds are substantial to prove my innocence," she said. Two bodies were found (2012 and 2015), and none of them have been identified as Sheena Bora, and time of death and cause of death has also not been ascertained, Indrani added. Among others, CBI had objected to the bail saying Indrani might influence witnesses in the case.

Peter Mukerjea (who has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court) is the father of Rahul (a key witness in the case) and several witnesses were his employees...(thus) Peter has the ability to influence them, she said. Peter is still in jail as the HC had stayed the bail order for six weeks. This is Indrani's fifth attempt at getting bail. The murder came to light after Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai, arrested in another case in August 2015, spilled the beans. Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai were arrested, and then Peter was held for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. According to investigators, Sheena's relationship with Rahul was the possible motive behind her murder apart from certain financial dealings.

