Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs CBI probe into Munna Bajrangi's killing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Prayagraj
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:24 IST
HC directs CBI probe into Munna Bajrangi's killing

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed a CBI probe into the killing of dreaded criminal Munna Bajrangi inside the Baghpat district jail in 2018. The court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a progress report of the investigation by April 20, the next date of hearing.

The bench comprising justices Sudhir Agarwal and Rajeev Mishra passed the order on a petition filed by Seema Singh, the widow of Munna Bajrangi. The petitioner contended that there might be involvement of some mafia in the killing. She also said the role of jail officials was doubtful and therefore, the probe had to be transferred to the CBI.

The Uttar Pradesh government had opposed the petition on the ground that there was no need of a CBI probe in the case as three inquires were already underway -- one under the district judge, another under the district magistrate and yet another being conducted by the jail authorities. Munna Bajrangi, a dreaded criminal from eastern Uttar Pradesh, was killed inside the Baghpat district jail on July 9, 2018. He was shot 10 times in the head within the jail premises allegedly by another prisoner, gangster Sunil Rathi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

All high-tension power lines passing over dense areas will be shifted: Haryana minister

Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Tuesday said all the low tension or high tension lines passing over the densely-populated areas and public places, including schools, colleges and parks, would be shifted on a priority basis. ...

'Time for an accounting' in Weinstein affair: Clinton

Berlin, Feb 25 AFP Harvey Weinsteins conviction for rape and sexual assault showed that it was time for an accounting, Hillary Clinton said Tuesday, before defending her political ties to the disgraced Hollywood producer. The jurys verdict ...

Delhi violence: Pvt, govt schools to continue to remain closed on Wednesday, says Sisodia

Private and government schools in violence affected North East Delhi will continue to be closed on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Tuesday. Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said all internal...

It is up to India: US President Donald Trump on Delhi violence

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said religious freedom in India figured in his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but sidestepped the issue of contentious citizenship law over which the capital has witnessed fresh violence. When ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020