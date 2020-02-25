HC directs CBI probe into Munna Bajrangi's killing

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed a CBI probe into the killing of dreaded criminal Munna Bajrangi inside the Baghpat district jail in 2018. The court also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a progress report of the investigation by April 20, the next date of hearing.

The bench comprising justices Sudhir Agarwal and Rajeev Mishra passed the order on a petition filed by Seema Singh, the widow of Munna Bajrangi. The petitioner contended that there might be involvement of some mafia in the killing. She also said the role of jail officials was doubtful and therefore, the probe had to be transferred to the CBI.

The Uttar Pradesh government had opposed the petition on the ground that there was no need of a CBI probe in the case as three inquires were already underway -- one under the district judge, another under the district magistrate and yet another being conducted by the jail authorities. Munna Bajrangi, a dreaded criminal from eastern Uttar Pradesh, was killed inside the Baghpat district jail on July 9, 2018. He was shot 10 times in the head within the jail premises allegedly by another prisoner, gangster Sunil Rathi.

