FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 25-02-2020 20:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 20:25 IST
Julian Assange appeared before a British court for a second day on Tuesday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.

Assange is being sought by the United States on 18 counts of hacking U.S. government computers and an espionage offence, having allegedly conspired with Chelsea Manning, then a U.S. soldier known as Bradley Manning, to leak hundreds of thousands of secret documents by WikiLeaks almost a decade ago. Assange tried to contact Hillary Clinton and the White House when he realised that unredacted U.S. diplomatic cables given to WikiLeaks were about to be dumped on the internet, his lawyer told his London extradition hearing on Tuesday. Read the full story here:

Below are the other main developments and quotes from the hearing. TUESDAY

* Assange's lawyer Mark Summers said allegations he had helped Manning break a government password, had encouraged the theft of secret data and knowingly put lives in danger were "lies, lies and more lies". He told London's Woolwich Crown Court WikiLeaks had received documents from Manning in April 2010. He then made a deal with a number of newspapers, including the New York Times, Britain's Guardian and Germany's Der Spiegel, to begin releasing redacted parts of the 250,000 cables in November that year.

A witness from Der Spiegel said the U.S. State Department had been involved in suggesting redactions in conference calls, Summers said. However, a password that allowed access to the full unredacted material was published in a book by a Guardian reporter about WikiLeaks in February 2011. In August, another German newspaper reported it had discovered the password and it had access to the archive.

Summers said Assange attempted to warn the U.S. government, calling the White House and attempting to speak to then Secretary of State Clinton, saying 'unless we do something, people's lives are put at risk'. * Edward Fitzgerald, another lawyer for Assange complained about the treatment that Assange had received from the prison officials. "Yesterday (Monday), Mr Assange was handcuffed 11 times, stripped naked twice at Belmarsh (prison) and put in five separate holding cells."

Fitzgerald told the judge the court could give an indication to prison authorities that the treatment would "infringe on these proceedings ... his preparedness of being able to participate in these proceedings." He said Assange had had legal papers from court taken off him. Fitzgerald was backed by James Lewis, the lawyer representing the United States who said the court could make strong submissions to the prison governor to share their concern "if proceedings are jeopardised in any way so Mr Assange does not have a fair hearing."

The judge Vanessa Baraitser said applications should be made to the prison governor and that the issue was beyond her jurisdiction. * While there were far fewer protesters outside the court building than on Monday, their loud chants of "free Julian Assange" could still be heard inside the courtroom.

The judge said if the lawyers or Assange could not hear clearly because of the noise outside to let her know and she would pause proceedings. Assange wore the same grey-blue suit on the second day of the hearing, and a grey sweater.

For a Factbox on Monday's proceedings, click here: (Editing by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge)

